Robert Andrews
1932 - 2020
Robert K. Andrews
Robert K. Andrews "Bob" age 87, of Bethel, CT passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Saint John Paul II Center for Health Care in Danbury, CT. He is the husband of Judith (Specht) Andrews.
Bob was born October 6, 1932 in Waterbury, CT, a son of the late John Clark and Arlene (MacGregor) Andrews. The family moved to Bethel in 1939, where Bob attended school and lived most of his life. Bob, was known as "Oil Can" or "Lightning" by his fellow workers at E. Paul Kovacs Construction, Co., where he was a truck driver and truck machinic for several years. He also worked as an electrician and plumber in the Building and Maintenance department for the Town of Bethel retiring in 1998. Bob was always interested in analyzing mechanical problems, taking apart motors, etc., creating new parts or restoring the broken to "operating condition". He was interested in gasoline and steam engines, and railroad steam engines fascinated him. Bob was active in starting the Danbury Rail Museum and was a member of the CT Antique Machinery Association, Kent, CT. He was "Mr. Fix It" to his family and those with interest in tinkering, fixing and railroading.
Bob is survived by his wife Judith S. Andrews of Bethel; his sister Carol L. England (Chester R.) of Waco Texas, nieces and nephew: Nancy, Jennifer, Ellen, John II, George, Bethany and Jack; grandnieces and nephews: Andrew & Nicholas Faggio, Joel & Avy Andrews, Ben, Olivia, Leah, Aaron, Zoe and Audrey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Book of Remembrance, First Congregational Church, 46 Main Street, Bethel, CT 06801; Seasons Hospice 1579 Straits Tpke., Middlebury, CT 06762 or Saint John Paul II Center, 33 Lincoln Ave., Danbury, CT 06810.
A private graveside service will be held in Elwood Cemetery, Bethel, CT.
Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.

Published in Danbury News Times on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Elwood Cemetery
