Robert Bruce Woodside

Robert Bruce Woodside, 73, of Danbury, CT, a Beaumont, Texas native, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT.

Mr. Woodside was the husband of forty-seven years to Carolyn (Willhide) Woodside

Born in Beaumont, Texas to Harry R. and Elizabeth (East) Woodside on December 28, 1945, he attended Beaumont schools and was a graduate of Lamar University of Beaumont and Duke University Graduate School of Durham, NC.

An information technologist and mainframe specialist, Mr. Woodside was a senior programmer and president of Woodsway Consulting, LLC of Danbury, CT.

He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.

Mr. Woodside found much pleasure in singing and sang professionally with various organizations and as a community theatre actor. Additionally, he had been an avid downhill skier.

A resident of Danbury for the past forty years coming from Texas, he was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd of New Fairfield, CT.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 2 Colonial Rd., New Fairfield, CT on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Justin Smith officiating.

Friends will be received in the Fellowship Hall of the Good Shepherd Church following the services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Woodside's memory may be made to the Good Shepherd Music Fund or the Good Shepherd General Fund, 2 Colonial Rd., New Fairfield, CT 06812.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.