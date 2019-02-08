Robert E. Biscoe

Robert (Bob) Edward Biscoe, 63 of Cary, NC passed away January 29, 2019. He grew up in Danbury and Newtown where he graduated from Henry Abbott Technical High School in 1973 and studied drafting. Bob then went on to graduate from Waterbury State Technical College in 1976 with an Associate's Degree in Manufacturing Engineering. In 1979, he began working for IBM at T.J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, NY. After 36 devoted years, he retired from IBM in 2015 and continued working at Global Foundries until his death. Bob is survived by his loving family: wife Charlotte of 30 years, daughter Sarah, son Andrew, mother Joyce of Newtown, and sister Barbara (George) Tzepos and their six children of Middlebury, brother-in-law Greg (Saisunee) of St. Petersburg, FL. He was predeceased by his father, Robert John, and his brother, Bruce. Friends may call Friday, February 8 from 4-7 p.m. at the Honan Funeral Home, Newtown. A service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 10 a.m. in Newtown United Methodist Church, Sandy Hook. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Published in News Times on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary