Robert Booth
1939 - 2020
Robert Alan Booth, Sr
Robert Alan Booth, Sr., age 81 of Danbury passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a long, valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease on November 10, 2020 in Ridgefield. Robert was born in Norwalk on July 24, 1939 to the late Arthur and Helen (Underhill) Booth. He was the widower of Mae Takacs.
After high school, Robert became an electrician working with the IBEW Local 208 until his retirement at the age of 50 and opened the family business, Town Line Variety with his second wife, Mae. He was people oriented, very social and at his happiest with others. Robert was a devoted family man and loved animals. He was known as a Jack of All Trades and could fix anything.
Robert will be missed by his children: Robin Booth of Danbury, Robert Booth, Jr. and his wife Barbara of New Milford, and Diane Richter and her husband Russell of Danbury; his first wife and mother of his children, Loretta Parmalee Booth; 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to Mae, Robert was predeceased by his son, Daniel Henry Booth and his siblings: Arthur, John, Richard and Daryl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury. All are asked to meet at church and wear a mask. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Ridgefield VNA, 27 Governor St. Ridgefield, CT 06877 or the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. To leave an online condolence or light a candle, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com

Published in Danbury News Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St Peter Church
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Sorry to hear of Robert's passing. He had a full life. May he rest in peace. Joan Bevington
Joan Bevington
Friend
