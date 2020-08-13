Robert E. Burgess
Dec 17, 1936 – Aug 10, 2020
Robert E. Burgess "Bob" (83) passed away on Monday evening, Aug. 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Bob was born in and raised in New York City and always loved returning to the city. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army from September 1955 – September 1958. During his working years, Bob was a successful salesman for United Sugars. Upon retiring, Bob and Sheila sold their home in Brookfield and enjoyed many years wintering in Florida and summering in Connecticut.
Bob was predeceased by Sheila in May 2014, and is survived by three sons and their families: Bob, Trish, Eva, and Will of Houston, TX, Barry and Karen of New Milford and Chris and Yasmin of Reston, VA.
Services celebrating Bob will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. To light a candle, please visit www.Cornellmemorial.com
.