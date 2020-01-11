|
Robert C. Maher
Robert C. {Bob) Maher 84, of Phoenix, AZ beloved husband of AnnaMarie (Barchi) Maher passed away at Hospice Of The Valley, Phx, AZ on December 8, 2019. He was born in Danbury, CT on April 30, 1935, son of the late Joseph E. and Pearl C. Maher.
He was a graduate of Danbury High School, class of 1953.
In 1985, he retired from the City of Danbury Professional Fire Fighters Local 801 after 28 years.
Robert had the love of golf, he played amature golf and caddied at the Ridgewood Country Club. He also played golf with his best friend the late pro golfer Tommy Bolt. He got the chance to travel to many, many golf tournaments and wined and dined with the pros which was his joy of life. He also was a drummer who was lucky to be friends with the great late Buddy Rich. When Buddy was in NYC, Robert was there. His passion for Big bands and music.
Robert enjoyed life, Italian food, cooking, golf and traveling including going to Pebble Beach Country Club every year enjoying the view and dinner. He also was a NY Yankee fan.
He worked at Moon Valley High School in Phx for 15 years. He enjoyed working with the students and the students loved him. His nickname was "Billy Bob". He also was a dedicated volunteer at John C. Lincoln Hospital in Phx for 8 years.
In addition to his dedicated and soulmate, his wife, AnnaMarie, he will be greatly missed by his two cats Coco and Molly, Vickie Davis, CNA, his professional caregiver, Betty Tierney of Pt. Charlotte, FL, Carl Foley of Oldsmar, FL and Marylyn Foley of Danbury, CT
Burial will be at Raymond Hill Cemetery in Carmel, NY
To my Robbie, if love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. I will miss you so, so much, your beloved Rob.
Memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to AZ Humane Society in Phx, AZ
Published in News Times on Jan. 12, 2020