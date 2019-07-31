|
|
Robert F. Calabrese
With a heavy heart, the Calabrese family announces the untimely passing of Robert F. Calabrese. He will be sorely missed by so many people. Bob had such a great smile, and always a helping hand if needed. Bob played the guitar for so many years and enjoyed riding his motorcycle when the weather was nice.
He is survived by his two brothers Richard and Steven Calabrese and his two sisters Cretia Reel and Linda Calabrese. He is also survived by his two sons Christopher and Bobby Calabrese Jr., his three nephews Damin, Joe and Nick Calabrese, his niece Danielle Calabrese and his cat named BoBo which he adored.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT) on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the online at www. donations.diabetes.org or by mail to P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
To leave a condolence or light a candle in his honor, please visit Danburymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 1, 2019