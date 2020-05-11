Robert Carter
Robert H. Carter
Mr. Robert H. Carter, 91 of Middlebury, formerly of Danbury and Southbury, reunited with his wife in Heaven on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the VITAS inpatient Unit at St. Mary's Hospital. He was the widower of Patricia Eileen (Gatland) Carter.
Robert was born September 11, 1928 in London, England, son of the late Robert and Lillian Carter (Stephens). He served in the United Kingdom Royal Air Force and settled in Danbury in 1967 and later to Southbury in 1978. He worked as a tool and die maker for Amphenol RF of Danbury for many years until his retirement.
Robert leaves to cherish and honor his memory; a son, Mark Carter and his wife Brenda of Middlebury; a granddaughter, Kim Elyosius and her husband Ken of Farmington; and 3 great-grandchildren, Kayla Colby, Olivia Elyosius and Jack Elyosius, as well as several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his family at The Harbor of the Village at East Farms. Our heartfelt thanks to all there who treated him as part of their family and made him feel safe and comfortable.
Arrangements: Due to the limitations of the COVID-19 Pandemic a private funeral and burial in St. Peter's Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Brookside Memorial an Albini Family Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Bobs memory to: The Middlebury Food Bank, 1172 Whittemore Rd., Middlebury, CT 06762.
For more info or to send an on-line condolence, please visit www.brooksidememorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 11, 2020.
