|
|
Robert Charles Cerrato III
Robert Charles Cerrato III of New Milford, CT, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Danbury, CT, at the age of 43.
He was born August 1, 1976 in Cambridge, MA, son of Robert C. Cerrato II of West Wareham, MA and Susan (Metcalf) Galuski of McDonough, GA. Robert moved from Taunton, MA to Poughkeepsie, NY where he worked as a mechanic for DCH Toyota. There he met Judith Bucinsley and they married June 11, 2008 in Orlando, FL. They have lived in New Milford since being married. He was a member of the ODD Fellows in New Milford.
Besides his wife Judith and parents, Robert is survived by his sons Cole Cerrato of McDonough, GA, Tyler Cerrato of Kansas City, KS, a brother Scott Galuski of Taunton, MA, sisters Lisa Cerrato of Taunton, MA, Grace Cerrato of West Wareham, MA, Sandra Olivera of Maine, step-mother Sheri Cerrato of West Wareham, MA, step-father Dennis Curry, step-brothers Ian and Shamus Curry, all of McDonough, GA, Aunt Sharon Trani of Medford, MA and Aunt and Godmother Julie Roth of Lexington, MA and Godfather Eddie Cerrato (Kristin) of Medford, MA. He was predeceased by his step father Paul Galuski.
Calling hours will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT from 5:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. with a funeral service starting at 7:45 p.m. The interment will be private.
Donations in Robert's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in News Times on Aug. 14, 2019