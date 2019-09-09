|
Robert D. Elwell, Sr.
Robert D. Elwell, Sr., 85, of Danbury, CT passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. He was the husband of Janet (Mead) Elwell.
Born in Salem, MA to the late Frederick R. and Ethel Parlee Elwell. Bob graduated from Salem High School and served in the US Marines.
A Pastry Chef at the former Fairfield Hill Hospital in Newtown, Bob retired after 35 years. He had also been a distribution manager for The News-Times.
Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his daughter, Karen Novak; his granddaughter, Mariah Elwell; three sisters and one brother.
Besides his wife of 45 years, survivors include his sons: Robert Elwell, Jr. (Reta), Charles Novak, Kevin Elwell (Sherry), Thomas Novak and Jeffrey Elwell. His daughters: Kathleen Novak, Lori Fields (Jody) and Terri Bennett. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services with military honors will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 5 Clapboard Ridge Rd., Danbury, CT.
Friends will be received at the church directly after the service.
Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to the United Methodist Church, 5 Clapboard, Ridge Rd., Danbury.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
