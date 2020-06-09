Robert D. McKiernanRobert Daniel McKiernan, age 49, of New Fairfield, CT, passed away on June 6, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Abigail (McCormick) McKiernan.Robert was born in Houston, TX to Patricia Schmidt McKiernan of Southbury, CT and the late Robert Paul McKiernan. Rob went to high school at Windham High School in Willimantic, CT, and graduated from Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, with a degree in Justice and Law.Robert served his country honorably as a Marine, and served in the Persian Gulf. He was with the Greenwich Police Department for 23 years, on an FBI Task Force for the last 7 years and retired as a Detective in February, 2020. He was highly decorated for his work in law enforcement. Rob was the recipient of the CT U.S. Attorney's Office Task Force Officer of the Year and the CT State Police Medal for Outstanding Service. He was known in his department, not only as a great detective, but also as a great friend.Rob's bravery in his military and in his work is only surpassed by his deep love for his family. His boys and his lovely wife, Abby, were everything to him. He spent summers in Cape Cod with his family, his mother, and his sister, Kelly, and her family, soaking up every second of love and togetherness. Rob will be remembered as a fantastic storyteller, with a twinkle in his eye. He could always be relied upon to stay calm under pressure, and he had a warm and witty sense of humor. Robert faced his illness with great courage, and passed peacefully, surrounded by family.Besides his wife and mother, survivors include his sons: Sean, Ben, and John. His sister, Kelly, and her children; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and even a great-niece and nephew (and his dog, Biscuit), all who adored him.A Memorial Gathering for Rob will be held for all friends and family once large gatherings are safe again.A Graveside Service with full military honors will be conducted at the State Veterans Cemetery at Middletown, CT on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Due to cemetery regulations and state guidelines, all those attending must observe social distancing.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rob's memory for an educational trust for his children may be made to the Mary A. McKiernan, Trustee, c/o Union Savings Bank, 24 Route 39, New Fairfield, CT 06812.