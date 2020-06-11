Robert Downs

Richard Harold Downs

Richard Harold Downs, age 86, of Wytheville VA, formerly of Washington, CT, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born May 11, 1934 in Brookfield, CT the son of the late Harold and May Rowett Downs. He is survived by his present wife, Sheila M. Downs, his first wife Shirley Tanner Downs of Washington Depot, CT, a daughter Sarah Downs of New Fairfield, CT, three sons, Peter Downs and his wife Pam Downs of Warren, CT, Timothy Downs and his wife Andrea Downs of Falls Village, Arthur Downs of Warren, CT. He was also survived by 3 step sons Jeffery Demers and Darrin Demers both of Dover Plains, NY and Stanley Demers of Rural Retreat, VA; sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Richard was known to most as Dick Downs. He was born in Danbury, CT, attended Brookfield Center School, and graduated from Danbury High School in 1954. Upon graduation he entered the US Army serving in Korea for four years. While still in high school he starting working for Wetmore's Garage in New Milford, CT, as a mechanic and autobody repairman, when he returned from his service in the Army he continued to work for close to thirty years at Wetmore's, and then moved to Kimberly Clark as a mechanic for another 20 years. He had a passion and gift for restoring antique cars and antique motor cycles. Dick was happiest when he was tinkering in the shop on his newest project. He would lose track of time when he was engrossed in a restoration. He passed this love and talent along to all three of his boys.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. June 15, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church. The Family will receive friends and family Monday from 5:00 until the service at 7:00 at the church.



