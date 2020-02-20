|
|
Robert F Straiton Jr.
Robert F Straiton Jr., age 66, of Bethel, Connecticut passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Robert was born January 3, 1954, to the late Robert Sr. and Jane (McCarthy) Straiton.
Robert was a kind and gentle soul. He looked forward to holidays, especially Thanksgiving, and spending time with family. Robert loved animals and recently adopted a stray cat that kept him great company during his illness. He enjoyed playing cards and if he had the opportunity, he would play into the wee hours of the night. He loved participating in sports in his youth, and in the evening, he listened to his favorite teams, the Yankees and UCONN Basketball, on the radio.
For the last 20 years until his illness, Robert ran his own business, Straiton Lawn Care. He took great pride in his work and manicured each property as if it were his own.
Robert's family would like to thank the oncology unit of Danbury Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to Robert. Robert even looked forward to treatment days at the hospital so he could visit with the wonderful nurses who took such good care of him.
Robert was a lifelong Bethel resident who was predeceased by his sister Robin Williams of Washington Connecticut.
Robert is survived by his sister Christine (Joseph) of Danbury, CT, nephew Clint (Lisa) of Washington, CT, niece Lori Foster (Jason) of James Creek PA, niece Melissa (Andy) of Huntingdon, PA, niece Ellen, of Huntingdon, PA, and several cousins, grandnieces, and nephews.
The family will be accepting condolences on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT. A funeral service will take place Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St, Danbury, CT. Burial will be held immediately following at Saint Mary Cemetery, 26 Dodgintown Rd., CT
Donation in Robert's memory may be made to the . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Straiton family
Published in News Times on Feb. 21, 2020