Robert F. SwanhartRobert Francis Swanhart, 82, of New Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Ashville, PA, he was raised in Chest Springs, PA, and had resided in New Fairfield since 1968. After graduating from Patton High School, Patton, PA, Bob started his career with American Telephone & Telegraph until he was drafted into the US Army in 1961, after he was honorably discharged, he returned to AT&T and continued his career until his retirement 1995.Bob enjoyed playing golf after retirement and one of his biggest joys was watching his grandchildren participate in sports. He was an avid Falcon and Rebel fan. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be sadly missed by all.He is survived by his loving wife of over 58 years, Joyce (Graham) Swanhart; his four children, Sharon (Thomas) Ford, Patricia Swanhart, Kenneth (Catherine) Swanhart, Bryan (Desiree) Swanhart; eight grandchildren, Megan Ford, Mackenzie Swanhart (Julien), Michael Frick, Kayla Ford, Cori Swanhart, Keri Ford, Colleen Swanhart, Nicolas D'Amico; four siblings, David Swanhart, Sr. (Penny), Carolyn Bryant (Curt), Sharon Applebee (Ralph), Shirley Beldin (Ken), brother-in-law, Bob Atkins; sisters-in-law, Marge, Carole, Victoria and Debra Swanhart; sister-in-law, Amelia Lopez; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Gordon and Mildred Florentine (Conrad) Swanhart, siblings William, Donald, Richard, Thomas, James, John, and L. Joseph Swanhart, Thelma Little, and Mary Lois Atkins, and grandson Thomas Robert Ford.Calling Hours will be private. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, New Fairfield, CT followed by burial at Mountainview Cemetery, New Fairfield, CTIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice Center.