Services Lillis Funeral Home 58 Bridge Street New Milford , CT 06776 860-354-4655 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM VFW hall Avery Road New Milford , CT

Robert Kenneth "Ken" "Kenny" Fisher

1958 - 2019

Robert Kenneth "Ken" "Kenny" Fisher, 60, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at his home in New Milford, CT. He was the husband of Emily M. Olson.

Robert Kenneth was born August 4, 1958 (Stamford, CT). He was the son of Barbara Mac Kenzie Fisher, the late Robert G. Parker and his "Dad" Evan Thomas Fisher, Jr.

He attended Trumbull High School and earned his GED some years later.

A carpenter by trade, Ken was an accomplished artist, tattoo artist, woodcrafter and handyman. No job was too small and no challenge too big. He enjoyed fixing and improving the interior of his customers' homes as well as his own and always looked forward to finding a new project.

For several years he worked with his Dad at Fisher Bros. Yacht Repair located at Norwalk Cove Marina (Norwalk, CT). Later, he was employed by P R Data (Norwalk, CT) and at Really Good Stuff (Monroe, CT).

His tattoo work was a great joy to him and his work can be found on his friends and family.

In 2008, he and Emily purchased a run-down mobile home. In four months he completely renovated it and created a cottage in the woods where he happily lived with his wife, their dog Lucy and cat Natalie, for 11 years.

When he was younger, he worked for his friend Grape in a motorcycle shop and was a huge fan of Harley Davidson motorcycles, muscle cars, vans and trucks. His dream was to find an old Nomad and restore it, and he avidly watched his "car shows" on Velocity and Discovery.

Although he struggled with his health, Ken was a hard worker until his very last day, and made sure his house was warm and cozy and comfortable for all who came through the door.

Ken was an avid gardener who loved flowers and growing vegetables and herbs and plants, and was proud of his homemade horseradish, spaghetti sauce and chili. He loved to cook and serve meals to Emily and his friends. He often had a crowd of friends at the house for a barbecue in the summertime.

His favorite vacations were camping and fishing, and spent many weekends at campgrounds around Connecticut, especially Housatonic Meadows (Cornwall, CT) and Cozy Hills (Bantam, CT).

Ken treasured his many friends in New Milford; friends from Alcoholics Anonymous, of which he was a member on and off for many years; his friends in Branford and the shoreline as well as Bridgeport and Stratford. He loved his family more than anything. He was a loving husband and a loyal friend.

In addition to his wife, Emily, (New Milford, CT), he is survived by his mother, Barbara Mac Kenzie Fisher (Monroe, CT); his sisters Elizabeth (Beth) M. (Fisher) Anton, her husband Bill and sister-in-law, Ellen Anton (Bridgeport, CT); and Peggy Fisher and family (Chino Valley, AZ); brothers, Evan Thomas ("Skip") Fisher III (Cheshire, CT) and Timothy (Tim) L. Fisher, his wife Pam and daughter Shaylyn (Watertown, CT); and his uncle, Kenneth S. Mac Kenzie and his wife, Kit (Dayton, OH). His in-laws, Karen (Olson) Underhill, her husband Bob (Brookfield, CT) and their children Bobby and Lindsay (Danbury, CT); Melissa (Olson) Pionzio, her husband John and their children Jack and Jenny (East Hampton, CT), and his father-in-law, John W. Olson (Bridgeport, CT) along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ken would want to be remembered as someone who always had a kind word for a friend, someone who never turned his back on anyone having a hard time, and a man who was always looking ahead to the next adventure.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 10 at the VFW hall on Avery Road in New Milford, from 3 to 6 p.m. There are no calling hours. Lillis Funeral Home in New Milford handled the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Association in New Milford. Remember him with a raised glass, a smile and a prayer. Published in News Times on Feb. 26, 2019