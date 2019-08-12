|
|
Robert Foreman
Orwell, Vermont – Robert "Bert" Foreman, 76, died at home in the arms of his loving wife, Margie (Wolter) Foreman on August 1, 2019. The couple would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on September 30th.
Born in Greenwich, CT, August 4, 1942, Bert was the son of the late Katherine S. Olson and the late Robert W. Foreman Sr. He grew up in New Milford, CT and attended New Milford Schools. In 1987, the Foreman's moved to their new home in Orwell, VT, a retirement home they physically built themselves. Bert and Margie enjoyed their life together in the beauty of the Vermont countryside.
Bert was an avid sportsman. He enjoyed training his hounds and hunting with friends and family. He and Margie spent many happy times together ATV'ing the local Vermont trails.
Bert was a master mechanic for most anything in need of repair and was highly skilled and sought after in HVAC services. For many years, he was Service Manager at Lindstedt Oil Company of New Milford. After moving to VT, Bert was a self-employed trucker, traveling all 48 continental states. Along the road of life, Bert made many friends who will always remember him for his sense of humor and contagious smile.
In addition to his wife Margie, Bert is survived by their children Timothy of New Milford, CT, Michael and his wife Sarah of Roxbury, CT, and Rebecca of Newport Beach, CA; his grandchildren Michael Jr. of SC, Matthew and Maddison of Roxbury, CT; great-granddaughter Bailey of SC; his siblings Richard (Elna) of Truro, IA, James (Rilda) of Fort Kent, ME, Tina (Allen) Popilowski of New Milford, Peggy (Alan) Downs of IA, Alan (Monique) of LaLuz, NM and Beth of IA. He leaves many beloved sisters-in-law, brothers-in law, nephews and nieces.
Bert was predeceased by his siblings Pamela Foreman Tuz, Steve Foreman and Todd Olson.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Orwell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church of Orwell, "Accessibility Project", P. O. Box 15, Orwell, VT 05760, the youth sportsman's organization NEIJSS at facebook.com/NEIJSS or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.
Arrangements by Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home of Brandon, VT.
Published in News Times on Aug. 13, 2019