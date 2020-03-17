|
|
Robert Harriman
Robert Harriman, 65, of Danbury, husband of Sandra (Jowdy) Harriman, died at his home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brookfield First Assembly of God Church, 133 Junction Road, Brookfield, CT. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions donations can be made to the solid tumor thoracic department in honor of Robert Harriman at Memorial Sloan Kettering, P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, Maryland 21741, online at giving.msk.org or 866-815-9501
Published in News Times on Mar. 18, 2020