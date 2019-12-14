|
|
Robert S. Hausmann
Robert S. Hausmann, 72, of Ridgefield, longtime resident of Redding, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was the loving husband of Karen (Sumner) Hausmann.
Mr. Hausmann was born in Paterson, NJ on November 13, 1947; a son of the late Joseph and Adelaide (Hubschmitt) Hausmann.
Mr. Hausmann was a retired sales representative; having worked for IBM, Harris Publishing and Churchill Classics. He enjoyed cars, especially Corvettes, and collecting model trains. Mr. Hausmann was a longtime member of Ridgefield Baptist Church. For many years he served as the greeter at the front door. He made it a point to learn everyone's name and greeted them by name each Sunday.
Mr. Hausmann is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen and their children, Colby Hausmann and his partner, Julie Peng; Brie Hong and her husband, Daniel and Cooper Hausmann and his wife, Megan. In addition, Mr. Hausmann is survived by 2 grandchildren, Isabelle and Jacob and a brother, Joseph Hausmann.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hausmann was predeceased by an infant son, Ryan.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A prayer service will take place on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a date and time to be announced at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridgefield Baptist Church in Bob's memory.
Published in News Times on Dec. 15, 2019