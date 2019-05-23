Robert J. Baldasare

Baldasare, Robert John, known to friends and family as "Bob", "Bobby" or "Robbie", passed away following a brief illness in Portland, Maine on May 11, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born in Danbury, Connecticut on September 28, 1954 to the late Elbert P. Baldasare and Stephanie A. Baldasare (née Pliska). He graduated from Immaculate High School and Fairfield University, before pursuing a career as a salesman and later owning and managing sporting goods stores in Connecticut. He lived and raised a family for many years in Newtown and Southbury, before fulfilling a lifelong dream of moving to Maine in 2010, where he enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He is survived by his oldest son, Jeffrey Baldasare, of Manchester, Connecticut; his daughter, Sarah Welch, her husband Brad Welch, and his grandchildren, Dylan and Ever, of Southbury, Connecticut; his younger son, Jesse Baldasare, of Dover, New Hampshire; the mother of his children, Deborah Baldasare, of Biddeford, Maine; his sister, Suzanne Baldasare, of Fairfield, Connecticut; his nephew, Andrew Krolides, of Montreal, Canada; his cousins, Cynthia Ellis of Southport, Connecticut and Sandra Ellis of Mars, Pennsylvania, who were like sisters to him; along with several other cousins and friends. Services will be private. Donations may be made in Bob's name to American Rivers, https://www.americanrivers.org/. Published in News Times on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary