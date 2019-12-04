|
Robert J. LaPointe
8/25/1938- 11/27/2019Robert LaPointe, 81, departed this life on November 27 in the comfort of his home in Sandy Hook, CT. He was the beloved husband of Eileen LaPointe. Bob was born in Norwalk, CT on August 25, 1938, to the late Del and Laura LaPointe. Bob enjoyed beekeeping, gardening, golfing and travel. Bob and Eileen retired at 60 and set off to see the world. They hiked Machu Picchu, explored Asia and Europe and walked the streets of Saint Petersburg, visiting about 70 countries. Robert is survived by: wife Eileen LaPointe; daughter Michelle Menendez; son Robert LaPointe; daughter Lisette LaPointe; and grandchildren Jiana Menendez; Elyse Menendez; Paul Menendez; and Sasha LaPointe. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at Resurrection Cemetery in Newtown at 10:30 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Walnut Tree Hill Condo Association Clubhouse in Sandy Hook. The Carpino Funeral Home of Southbury has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in News Times on Dec. 5, 2019