Robert J. VanWagner
1948 - 2020
Robert J. Van Wagner, "Bob", 71, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at home with his family on July 11, 2020. He was the loving husband of Beatrice May (Beardsley) Van Wagner. Bob was born on October 22, 1948 in Danbury, CT; a son of the late Julia (Christofaro) and William Van Wagner. A lifelong resident of Ridgefield, Bob was a US Army Veteran and a retired custodian of the Bethel school system after 15+ years. In his spare time, he enjoyed classic car shows and also had his own shoe repair business. Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, May Van Wagner; his brothers, William and Paul Van Wagner; his son, William Ruscoe and his granddaughters, Rebecca and Bianca Ruscoe. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by a son, Robbie Ruscoe and a granddaughter, Kayla Ruscoe. Friends may gather on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 27 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, beginning at 12:00 Noon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial Gathering
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
