Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Alder Brook Cemetery
Boston St.
Guilford, CT
Robert Janesky Obituary
Robert C. Janesky
Jan. 2, 1932 - Nov. 21, 2019Robert C. Janesky, 87, of Guilford, CT, passed away peacefully on Thurs., Nov. 21st after a long illness. He was born in Danbury, CT. on Jan. 2, 1932, son of the late Charles and Florence Janesky.
Robert was employed by SNET for many years. He retired in 1991 to enjoy travel. He was a Veteran, a Mason, an avid reader and gardener. He enjoyed Vermont, trips to Maine and watching the many birds that frequented the feeder.
He was predeceased by his wife, Denise LaCoss Janesky. Survived by his sister Edith Janesky, his loving son Karl E. Janesky, loving daughter-in law Rosemarie Janesky, and his good friend Mary Hews. Robert will always be remembered as a loving, caring man.
Burial services will take place on Wed. Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. at Alder Brook Cemetery, Boston St., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or The Salvation Army, 855 Asylum Ave., Hartford, CT 06105. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Nov. 25, 2019
