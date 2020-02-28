|
|
Robert L. Johnson
Robert L. Johnson, 54, of Danbury passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home with his beloved wife by his side.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Reicardt.
Surviving are his wife, Diana Johnson, and sister Christine Johnson, and father Arne Johnson, as Well as two aunts. Robert also leaves a legacy of 10 children and step-children, and numerous grandchildren.
Any donations to help cover final expenses would be greatly appreciated.
A celebration of life will be held at American Legion, 138 triangle St., Danbury, CT. Please Come out and celebrate his life
Music and Food Will Be provided
Published in News Times on Feb. 29, 2020