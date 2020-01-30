|
|
Robert K. Melvin
Robert Kirk "Lark" Melvin, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, January 30th.
Bob is survived by his loving sons: Kirk, Bob, Mark and daughter-in-laws, Robyn, Lori and Jeanie. Bob's grandchildren, whom he loved more than anything, Jack, Sarah, Ben, Zach, Finn, Ellie, Tommy and Kate. Bob's loving sister, Peggy and his brother Tom survive him as well. Bob is also survived by his many close in-laws, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
Bob was a true Danbury man. He was born, raised and passed in Danbury. In fact, with the exception of his time stationed in Germany, he never lived (or wanted to live) anywhere else. He was so proud of his town and he loved representing Danbury — whether it was on the field of play or as a small business that was a classic 1950's Car Hop, "The Lark" Drive In. After The Lark closed, The Danbury Fair came calling. For 10 days a year, he had an opportunity to relive those days as a young man working at The Lark. The Fair was an event that everyone attended, but it also brought old and new faces together. Folks would line up for a grinder of their choice to eat, but most likely to catch up and relive great times spent together.
On the field of play, he was as tough and competitive as they come. A standout at Football, Basketball and his beloved game of Golf. He would go on to help Danbury High to an 8-0 record in the 1953-54 Season.
Throughout his work life he was a carpenter in the summer and delivered oil in the winter for Hoffman Fuel. There isn't a street within any surrounding towns that he did not know (or whom lived on them). He enjoyed driving over to NY State for a Sunday Drive, that always ended with an ice cream cone. On the days he didn't work, you would likely find him at Newtown Country Club (where he was a member for 35 years) or Richter Park. He loved Golf, he loved everything about it: the competition, the camaraderie, but most of all, the countless laughs. He taught his 3 sons the game that still enriches their lives.
He was quick to laugh and always had a one-liner or joke ready for you. He was one of the most fun and funny people you would meet. He knew how to have fun and would light up any room he entered and bring everyone else along for the ride. He had a vast network of friends built through his 83 years and would frequently connect with them at the Marcus Dairy Bar. It was an incredible community and they all loved spending time there.
Bob was an active participant in so many family activities. Frequently attending countless family events and all of his grandchildren's games right up until last month.
He has a huge and warm soul and will be missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know and spend time with him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Danbury with the Rev. Samuel V. Scott, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends will be received from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dreams Come True, 178 Osborne St., Danbury CT 06810 or the Benjamin Bisbano Scholarship Fund c/o Immaculate High School, 73 Southern Blvd., Danbury, CT 06810
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 31, 2020