|
|
Robert J. Kornhaas, Sr.
Robert John Kornhaas, Sr., husband of Marie (Fabiano) Kornhaas, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on October 17, 2019, surrounded by, and filled with the love of his family.
The son of Martin Kornhaas and Anna Mae (Keane) Kornhaas, "Bob" was a lifelong resident of Danbury, CT. Upon graduating from Danbury High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the USS Bon Homme Richard in the South Pacific during World War II.
Following his service, he attended Mount Saint Mary's University where he earned his B. S, class of 1950. He received his M. S. from Fairfield University in 1956.
An avid reader, history buff, sports fan, and gardener, Bob was most of all a family man. In addition to his wife, Marie, he is survived by his son, Robert J Kornhaas, Jr. (Kathy); daughters, Marybeth Vandergrift (Andy), and Lauri Reinhart (Mike). His grandchildren: RJ Kornhaas (Cristina), Ryan Kornhaas (Danielle), Allison Kornhaas, Lauren Kaminsky (Tommy), Andrew Vandergrift, Jr., James Reinhart, Andy Reinhart, and Emily Reinhart. His great-grandsons, Gabriel Robert Kornhaas and Dax Thomas Kaminsky, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 8 Robinson Ave., Danbury, at 10:30 a.m. Friends are asked to gather directly at the church for Mass. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
There are no calling hours. Hull Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.Memorial donations may be made to Helpourmilitaryheroes.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
Bob, Dad, PopPop, Uncle Bob
"Anchors Away"
Published in News Times on Oct. 20, 2019