Robert L. Anderson
Sep. 10, 1925 - Apr. 25, 2020 Robert L. Anderson, Colonel, USA (Ret.), of Southbury, 94, died April 27, 2020 at his home. Born Sept. 10, 1925, the son of Alfred L. and Ruth (Shaver) Anderson, he married Evelyn Estelle L'Hommedieu in 1947. He had been employed for 37 years by Leake & Nelson Steel Company.
Colonel Anderson proudly served during World War II and retired as the Commanding Officer, 399th Civil Affairs Group in Danbury, in 1985 earning many awards and citations during his career.
He is survived by his son, Gary L. Anderson of Danbury, a sister, Myrna Sisk of Southbury, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a son, Robert S. Anderson, of Southbury.
Due to conditions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, there are no calling hours. A memorial service with full military honors will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be private. Donations in Colonel Anderson's memory can be made to the American Red Cross or the . To read the full obituary and leave a condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Apr. 30, 2020