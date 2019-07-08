|
Robert L. Ripley
Robert L. Ripley of Bantam, CT, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home at the age of 61.
He was born December 18, 1957 in Norwalk, CT, son of the late William E. III and Nancy (Lombardo) Ripley. He graduated from New Milford High School in 1975 and has worked as a self-employed handy man all his life. Mr. Ripley moved from Gaylordsville to Bantam ten years ago.
He is survived by his brothers Bill Ripley IV of New Milford, CT, Oliver Davis of Gaylordsville, CT, Danny Davis of Danbury, CT, sisters Sue Morgan of Milpitas, CA and Trisha Jensen of VA.
Calling hours will take place at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in News Times on July 9, 2019