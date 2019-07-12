Robert C. Lucian

Rev. Mr. Robert C. Lucian, 89, formerly of Brookfield, CT, passed away on July 5th in St. Augustine, Florida, surrounded by Joan, his wife of 60 years, and their family.

Bob was born in Waterbury, CT, on March 27, 1930, to the late William and Rosalie (Sacco) Lucian. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother PFC William (Bill) Lucian, who died during WWII when Bob was 14 years old; and his and Joan's first child, Francis William. Bob and Joan were married on June 13, 1959, and raised their four children in Connecticut and Rhode Island. He retired as a Senior Energy Consultant from Northeast Utilities (formerly Connecticut Light & Power) after 33 years. Bob was a member of the first Diaconate class in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport, CT, and was ordained a permanent deacon in February of 1978. He served at several parishes, beginning with St. Joseph's in Brookfield, CT. Bob and Joan moved to St. Augustine, FL, in 1993, where Bob served as the first deacon at St. Anastasia parish.

Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan (Beauchemin) Lucian, his daughter Ann and her husband Joe Walsh, his son Bob and his wife Mary Beth, and his daughters Janis and Dianne, as well as his six loving grandchildren. A memorial mass and celebration of Bob's life will be held at St. Anastasia in St. Augustine, FL, in September. Published in News Times on July 14, 2019