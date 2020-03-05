|
Robert "Bob" McNulty
Robert McNulty, age 88, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Robert was born July 21, 1931 to the late Jerome and Marion McNulty.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury, CT. Burial will take place immediately following church services at St. Peter Cemetery, 71 Lake Ave Extension, Danbury, CT.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the McNulty family.
Published in News Times on Mar. 10, 2020