The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Church
104 Main St.
Danbury, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Peter Cemetery
71 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McNulty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McNulty


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert McNulty Obituary
Robert "Bob" McNulty
Robert McNulty, age 88, of Danbury, Connecticut passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Robert was born July 21, 1931 to the late Jerome and Marion McNulty.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury, CT. Burial will take place immediately following church services at St. Peter Cemetery, 71 Lake Ave Extension, Danbury, CT.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the McNulty family.
Published in News Times on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -