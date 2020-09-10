Robert E. Monroe Sr.

Robert E. Monroe Sr. "Bob "of New Milford, CT, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Danbury, CT, at the age of 73.

He was born October 29, 1946 in Norwalk, CT, son of the late John and Blanche (Williams) Monroe. He moved to New Milford in 1973 and worked as a manager for Stop and Shop, retiring in 2013 after 50 years. He also served with the National Guard. Robert was together with Cynthia Berg for 33 years before marrying her 5 years ago. He was an avid dart player and played on local teams and he was a lifetime Yankee fan.

Besides his wife Cynthia he is survived by his son Robert Monroe Jr. of Danbury, CT; daughter Kelly Monroe and her husband Brian Banks of Denver, CO; brothers John Monroe and his wife Fonda of Southington, CT and Mark Monroe of Norwalk, CT; grandchildren Violet and Scarlett Banks and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will take place Monday September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Northville Cemetery in New Milford. Due to COVID-19 everyone is asked to please wear a mask and follow social distancing requirements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the United Way. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.



