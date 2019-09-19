|
|
Robert "Bob" Murphy, Jr.
Robert 'Bob' Murphy Jr., age 75 of New Milford, passed away peacefully at New Milford Hospital on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Bob Murphy lived an extraordinary life. In his early years, Bob was a devout altar server, Golden Gloves boxing Champion, All-American baseball player, was recruited to tryout with the Packers by Vince Lombardi, and was a certified sharpshooter for the U.S. Army. Bob also spent years working with kids and coaching football, which led to him still being known to so many as "Coach" to this very day. But Bob would be the first to tell you that this all paled in comparison to his passions that came after, his Family and his Faith.
Bob was born to the late Robert W Murphy Sr. and Elizabeth Eileen McGuire on December 13th, 1943 in Hartford, CT. Bob mourned the loss of the love of his life, his beautiful wife of 53 years, Mary Sullivan Murphy on July 23rd. He is survived by his children: Robert W. Murphy III and his wife Lauren, Patrick Murphy and his wife Karen, Kelly Thomas and her husband Timothy, John A. Murphy and his wife Jillian, Daniel Murphy; all of New Milford, CT and Angy Vasquez of Waterbury, CT; his cherished grandchildren Chantel, Patrick, Kaylei, Sean, Collin, Connor, Ryan, Dillon, Hannah, Shane, Kara, Luke, Kyle and Molly; his sisters Ann Bernier, Elizabeth Murphy and Jean Soder, as well as his predeceased younger brother Timothy Murphy. He also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.
After years of working as a Salesman in the construction industry, Bob changed his path and decided to follow his Faith. For the past 30 years, Bob opened his heart and his home, trying to help as many people as he could practicing his Catholic faith. Bob served as a role model, mentor and guardian to so many. He had a unique gift that made people feel special when they spoke to him, as if they were the most important people in the world to him because his compassion was truly that deep. His sense of humor was his other strong trait, surviving the course of his last few years despite his challenges. He was still trying to get laughs with his "wide mouth frog" joke in the E.R. just a short week before his passing. However, his Faith will be his legacy, touching so many individual people, leaving behind an indelible mark on this earth that will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Robert W. Murphy Jr. to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery in New Milford, CT. Friends are welcome back to the Murphy home following services. Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in News Times on Sept. 22, 2019