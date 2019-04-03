Robert Gustav Negri, Sr.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC—Mr. Robert Gustav Negri, Sr., son of the late Patrick Negri, Sr. and Bertha Moeller, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 where he last lived in Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Negri; two brothers, Joseph Negri and Patrick Negri, Jr.; and one sister, Ellie Sears. Robert is survived by his two daughters, Jolene Anello and husband, Fabio and Doreen DeMasi and husband, Paul; his two sons, Robert Negri, Jr. and fiancée, Nancy LaHood and Craig Negri and wife, Garret. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Shonna McCart, Rebecca McCart, Nicholas Chizzonite, Brian Negri, Hunter DeMasi, Katia Anello, Griffin DeMasi, Brantley McCart, Trent Johnson, Denton Johnson, Zaleigh Negri, Kynlee McCart, Braxton Negri, Tahlia Chizzonite, Declan Chizzonite; one brother, David Negri, Sr. and wife, Barbara; and several nieces and nephews. Robert worked with his father in the family business, Negri Radio Repair, which evolved with the times to Negri Radio & TV Repair and then to Negri TV Repair. Robert was a devoted husband, a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a good neighbor, and a faithful friend. His life will be celebrated in a private memorial gathering.