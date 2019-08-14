The News-Times Obituaries
|
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Robert Pagel


1936 - 2019
Robert Pagel Obituary
Robert A. Pagel
December 18, 1936 - August 12, 2019Robert A. Pagel, 82, of Brookfield, beloved husband of Rosemary (Drought) Pagel, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Monday, August 12th. He was born in New Rochelle, NY, son of the late August E. and Susan (Santarsiero) Pagel. He was a graduate of Iona College, and was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Robert was a Senior Financial Analyst for IBM, retiring after 44 years of employment.
Robert was a longtime member of the Brookfield Men's Softball League, as a player and coach. He earned the nickname "Stats," as he was the unofficial league statistician. He was an avid fan of the New York Mets and the New York Giants. He also loved to play cards and some of his happiest moments were traveling to Hawaii.
In addition to his cherished wife of almost 31 years, Rosemary, he will be sadly missed by his four sons, Greg and his girlfriend, Nancy, Kevin, Tom and his wife, Lori, Brandon and his wife, Kerry; his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Oberndorfer and her husband, Scott; his eight grandchildren, Garrett, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Sean, Nick, Ryder, Jackson and Lucas. He is also survived by his brother, John Pagel and his wife, Rosemary.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Friday, August 16th between the hours of 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the .
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.Cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 15, 2019
