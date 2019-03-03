The News-Times Obituaries
1941 - 2019
Robert Pinckney Obituary
Robert J. Pinckney
Pinckney, Robert J. Pinckney, 77, of Stratford, beloved husband of Barbara Ruedemann Pinckney, passed away peacefully in his home on February 23, 2019. Bob was born on December 30, 1941 in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Henry and Veronica Sadowski Pinckney. Prior to moving to Stratford in 2015, Bob and Barbara lived in Redding, CT for over 43 years. Bob spent 35 plus years as a lineman and test technician at CL&P (Eversource). As an accomplished woodworker, Bob enjoyed making custom gifts for friends and family and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren in his workshop. In addition to his wife of 53 years, Bob will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Sarah Pinckney Sellers, and her children, Bruno and Georgette, all of Brooklyn, NY; daughter Dana Traussi, her husband Marc and their children, Sophia, Nicholas and Isabella, all of Stratford, CT; and by brothers and sisters, James Pinckney (Mary) of Mt. Dora, FL, Jane Werthmann (Scott) of Milford, CT, Patricia Dicso (Gary) of Fairfield, CT, and Garry Pinckney of Newburg, PA; as well as thirteen nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother Henry Pinckney. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford, CT, with Rev. Rogerio Perri presiding. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in News Times on Mar. 3, 2019
