Robert Schroeders

Robert David Hempstead Schroeders

Robert David Hempstead Schroeders of Southbury, CT, son of the late William P. and Elizabeth S.H. Schroeders, fiancé of Erica Schwichtenberg unexpectedly passed away on 7/9/20. Bob or "Schroeders" as he was known affectionately by his close friends, (a "Bridgewater boy") . He will be sorely missed and survived by his brothers Theodore W.C. Schroeders of Colorado Springs, Carroll P. Schroeders of Bridgewater, CT and nephews Ted Jr. and Daniel. Donations can be made to Erica Schwichtenberg's GoFundMe page. Words of encouragement and memories can be added to his Facebook page. Celebration of life will be held: TBA



