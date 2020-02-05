|
Robert B. White
Robert (Bob) Baron White was born in Queens, New York on February 6, 1936, the son of Frederick and Anna White. He graduated from Newtown High School in Elmhurst, Queens in 1953 and from Columbia University in 1957. After graduation, he served six years on active duty in the United States Navy, commissioned an Ensign in June of 1957. After four years of sea duty he was assigned to teach at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, where he also enjoyed coaching the crew team. He then served in the U.S. Naval Reserve until his retirement as a Commander in February of 1996.
Bob moved to Bethel in 1968, after his marriage to Susan Goetz White where he was an active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities as a lay person for and then for Lexington Gardens. After leaving Lexington Gardens, he launched his own company representing small craft people to retailers across the state, retiring in 2002. Bob was an avid gardener, reader and baker and enjoyed tinkering in his woodshop. He loved sharing the game of baseball, particularly with fellow Yankee fan, his beloved grandson Adam.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Susan, two daughters, Judith Serfilippi of Bethel and Cynthia Williams of Broomfield, Colorado, their husbands, Andrew Serfilippi and Jeffrey Williams, and his grandson, Adam Serfilippi. He is also survived by two sisters, Judith Seifert of Trumbull and Susan Young of New York City, a brother, Frederick White of Northfield, Vermont, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel Thursday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
There will be a family service on Friday morning and burial is in Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel.
Memorials may be made to the Bethel Fire Dept. Ambulance Service, 28 South ST, Bethel, CT 06801, or to the National Park Conservation Association. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Feb. 6, 2020