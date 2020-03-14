|
|
Robley Graham Sailer
Robley Graham Sailer, 84 of Danbury, CT passed away from natural causes on February 19, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his two children Victoria Sailer of St. Petersburg, FL and David Sailer of North Attleboro, MA., his grandchildren Zachary, Harrison, Gabrielle, and Carly Sailer, great-grand-daughter Everleigh Sailer of Cranston, RI, and his brother Jan Beyea of Lambertville, NJ.
Robley led a full life, graduating from Columbia College, serving in the Army, working as a teacher, and most recently as a cost accountant with the Veterans Hospital at Castle Point. Robley cherished his affiliation and relationships with fellow parishioners at the New Life Methodist Church in New Fairfield, CT. Robley loved skiing, hiking, history, being outdoors, and volunteering at the Danbury Railway Museum.
Robley was a kind man with a big heart who was always there to lend a hand to anyone; whether they needed a temporary place to stay, or rides to doctors' appointments.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards his neighbors in the Aqua Vista community in which he lived with his loyal canine companion, E.T., and to his friends from New Life Methodist Church for looking out for him as he aged. A memorial Service will be held at New Life Methodist Church, on Sunday March 15th 2020 at 3:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to New Life Methodist Church, 1 Beaver Bog Rd, New Fairfield, CT.
Published in News Times on Mar. 15, 2020