Rocco Cardillo, Jr.
Rocco Cardillo, Jr. passed away on October 9, 2019 in Danbury, Connecticut at Danbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Rocco was born on July 14, 1956 in Danbury, CT to the late Vera (Jasinsky) and Rocco Cardillo, Sr. Husband of Sheila (Mead) Cardillo.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810) on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society (147 Grassy Plain St., Bethel, CT 06801). To view full obituary, leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.danburymemorial.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 13, 2019
