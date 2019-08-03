|
|
Rocco J. Coscio
Rocco J. Coscio, 85, of Ridgefield, husband of Rachel (Epifani) Coscio and father of Michael and John Coscio, died on Friday, August 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Ridgefield. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contributions in Mr. Coscio's memory may be made to St. Mary Church Adoration Chapel, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT 06877. Att: Mrs. Monica Brown. For complete obituary information, go to www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 4, 2019