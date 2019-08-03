The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Resources
More Obituaries for Rocco Coscio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rocco J. Coscio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rocco J. Coscio Obituary
Rocco J. Coscio
Rocco J. Coscio, 85, of Ridgefield, husband of Rachel (Epifani) Coscio and father of Michael and John Coscio, died on Friday, August 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Ridgefield. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contributions in Mr. Coscio's memory may be made to St. Mary Church Adoration Chapel, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT 06877. Att: Mrs. Monica Brown. For complete obituary information, go to www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rocco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now