Rocco Vicini
1932 - 2020
Rocco L. Vicini
Brookfield, CT – Mr. Rocco L. Vicini, age 87, of Brookfield, formerly of Mahopac, New York, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the loving husband of Noeline (Bailey) Vicini.
Mr. Vicini was born October 2, 1932 in Roccasecca, Italy son of the late Natalino and Antonietta (Fraioli) Vicini. He was retired as the owner and operator of Rocco's Iron Works. Rocco found endless joy in gardening, cooking and most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife of 52 years Noeline, Rocco is survived by his daughters: Lisa O'Connor and her husband Matt of Brookfield, Natalie Whitters and her husband Chris of New Fairfield and Antonietta Feliciotto and her husband Tom of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., his six grandchildren: Nicholas and Madeline O'Connor, Emily and Kayla Whitters and Brady and Ava Feliciotto, his sister: Tomassina Cavalea and her husband Vincent of Florida and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters: Loretta DiVito and Carmella Viola.
Due to the COVID 19 virus, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.
Rocco's family would like to thank all of their family members and friends for their love and support during this very difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Danbury Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810 or to the Tiny Dancer Project 2, Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06881.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com

Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
