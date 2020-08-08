Roger James Camlek
Roger James Camlek, age 80, of Bethel, CT passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Wilton, CT. He was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Werner) Camlek who died in May of this year.
He was born in Jamaica, NY, August 30, 1939, son of the late James and Agnes (Donahue) Camlek. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Hiller; daughter, Patricia Moriarty (John); sons Jim Camlek (Marylou Berg) and Dennis Camlek; grandchildren, Jack & Bridie Moriarty, and Oliver & Alice Camlek.
Roger attended Power Memorial Academy High School in NY, NY and Queens College where he majored in Economics. He later continued his Finance studies at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. He worked 36 accomplished years for the Union Carbide Corporation, initially commuting to Manhattan and then eventually relocating to its new world headquarters in Danbury, CT. He held tremendous pride in his positions as an International Credit Manager and within the Treasurer's Group wherein his frequent business travels took him to destinations in both Central & South America. Immediately following his retirement, Roger fulfilled a lifetime dream of owning a second home in Fort Myers, Florida where he and Barbara spent twenty consecutive seasons as "snowbirds" avoiding the frigid winters of New England. He proudly served on three professional boards as Treasurer; the Timber Oak Homeowner's Association in Bethel, the Heritage Cove Master Board and the Villas I Homeowner's Board in Fort Myers.
Roger enjoyed vacationing & cruising with his family and friends, meticulously planning every detail of the trip. Favorite destinations included Bermuda, the Caribbean, Ireland, Italy and cherished points throughout the United States. He relished fine dining, classic steak restaurants and Barbara's unforgettable home cooking. Roger adored the sport of golf, both hitting the links with his favorite foursomes and enjoying the televised coverage of all the major pro tournaments. He enjoyed playing in the Danbury Men's Club Traveling League as well as the Cape Coral Golf League. He was a lifetime New York Giants and Yankees fan. Above all else, Roger loved spending time with his growing family and bragging about his beloved grandkids any chance he could.
His immediate family laid him to rest on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery. The Bethel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Barbara & Roger's favorite local charity the Scotty Fund at scottyfund.org/donate
.