The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Bethel, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Cote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Cote


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Cote Obituary
Roger N Cote
Roger Nelson Cote, age 76, of Bethel, CT, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Barbara May (Albin) Cote.
He was born in Van Buren, ME, August 28, 1942, son of the late Leo and Amelda (Roy) Cote. He was a machinist at Nash Engineering in Connecticut for over 40 years. Roger was a talented woodworker and enjoyed gardening.
Roger is survived by his son: Brian Cote and his wife Tracey of Bethel, CT; granddaughter: Haley Cote of Bethel; sister-in-law: Sadie Cote of Bethel as well as his nephews and their families. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Donald H. Cote and Arthur Cote.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, Bethel, Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel.
The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. To light a candle or leave an on-line condolence, please visit HullFuneralService.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now