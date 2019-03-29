Roger N Cote

Roger Nelson Cote, age 76, of Bethel, CT, died peacefully, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Barbara May (Albin) Cote.

He was born in Van Buren, ME, August 28, 1942, son of the late Leo and Amelda (Roy) Cote. He was a machinist at Nash Engineering in Connecticut for over 40 years. Roger was a talented woodworker and enjoyed gardening.

Roger is survived by his son: Brian Cote and his wife Tracey of Bethel, CT; granddaughter: Haley Cote of Bethel; sister-in-law: Sadie Cote of Bethel as well as his nephews and their families. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Donald H. Cote and Arthur Cote.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, Bethel, Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel.

The family will receive friends at the Bethel Funeral Home, 215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Monday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. To light a candle or leave an on-line condolence, please visit HullFuneralService.com Published in News Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary