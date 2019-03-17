Roger L. Mendes

Roger Lopes Mendes, age 58 of Bethel, died on March 14th at his residence.

Roger was born in Danbury September 3, 1960, the son of Marcel and Maria Natalia (Lopes) Mendes of Bethel. Raised in Bethel, Roger was a graduate of Bethel High School Class of 1978, and worked with his parents managing their restaurant, Marcel's Place, in Danbury. He was formerly employed with Colonial Ford, and most recently was employed as a private caretaker and personal assistant.

Roger loved music, playing the guitar, and listening to rock and roll. He had a peculiar and funny sense of humor, and was very close with his family.

In addition to his parents, Roger is survived by his sister, Dyan Baptista and her husband Miguel of Brookfield, his brother, John Mendes and his wife Tracey of Bethel, and his nephews Jake and Dylan Baptista.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21st at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Danbury. Burial will be in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury on Wednesday, March 20th from 5 thru 8 p.m.