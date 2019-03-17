The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Danbury, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Mendes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Mendes


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger L. Mendes Obituary
Roger L. Mendes
Roger Lopes Mendes, age 58 of Bethel, died on March 14th at his residence.
Roger was born in Danbury September 3, 1960, the son of Marcel and Maria Natalia (Lopes) Mendes of Bethel. Raised in Bethel, Roger was a graduate of Bethel High School Class of 1978, and worked with his parents managing their restaurant, Marcel's Place, in Danbury. He was formerly employed with Colonial Ford, and most recently was employed as a private caretaker and personal assistant.
Roger loved music, playing the guitar, and listening to rock and roll. He had a peculiar and funny sense of humor, and was very close with his family.
In addition to his parents, Roger is survived by his sister, Dyan Baptista and her husband Miguel of Brookfield, his brother, John Mendes and his wife Tracey of Bethel, and his nephews Jake and Dylan Baptista.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21st at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Danbury. Burial will be in Saint Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury on Wednesday, March 20th from 5 thru 8 p.m.
Published in News Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now