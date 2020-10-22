Roger Laurie LeBlanc

Roger Laurie LeBlanc, 69, of New Brunswick, Canada passed away on October 13, 2020 after battling lung cancer. He was accompanied by his wife Barbara (Courte) LeBlanc. He was the son of late Ulysse and Cecile (Bourque) LeBlanc born October 9, 1951. He served in the US Navy. Roger was a hardworking individual who installed hardwood floors. He worked in a lobster factory in Canada until his cancer diagnosis last year. In his spare time he loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his easy going, silly and fun loving personality. Roger leaves behind his wife Barbara (Courte) LeBlanc, daughter Michele (LeBlanc) Billie, son Roger Jr. LeBlanc and twin daughters Lisa (LeBlanc) Grenier and Laura (LeBlanc) Heege. Roger was survived by his 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, his brothers Romeo and Laurie and his 3 sisters. He was predeceased by his two brothers Norman and Roland. In respect of Roger's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.



