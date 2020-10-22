1/1
Roger LeBlanc
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Laurie LeBlanc
Roger Laurie LeBlanc, 69, of New Brunswick, Canada passed away on October 13, 2020 after battling lung cancer. He was accompanied by his wife Barbara (Courte) LeBlanc. He was the son of late Ulysse and Cecile (Bourque) LeBlanc born October 9, 1951. He served in the US Navy. Roger was a hardworking individual who installed hardwood floors. He worked in a lobster factory in Canada until his cancer diagnosis last year. In his spare time he loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his easy going, silly and fun loving personality. Roger leaves behind his wife Barbara (Courte) LeBlanc, daughter Michele (LeBlanc) Billie, son Roger Jr. LeBlanc and twin daughters Lisa (LeBlanc) Grenier and Laura (LeBlanc) Heege. Roger was survived by his 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, his brothers Romeo and Laurie and his 3 sisters. He was predeceased by his two brothers Norman and Roland. In respect of Roger's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved