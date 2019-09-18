The News-Times Obituaries
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Roger Nault
Roger Nault, 80, formerly of Brookfield, husband of Paula (Tierney) Buscemi, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Sunday, September 15th. He was born in Norwalk on December 7, 1938, son of the late Ronaldo and Bella Nault. Roger was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving in the Mediterranean and the Middle East.
He owned and operated Lake Shore Grocery, Brookfield, CT, for 22 years alongside his wife of 49 years, the late Liana "Pat" (Franchi) Nault. In his free time he enjoyed telling jokes and stories, picking Maryland crabs, cooking, making fires, hunting, anything UConn Huskies, and thoroughly enjoying time with family and friends of all ages. Those that knew him thought the world of him because he was a true gentle man with a lovely soul.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Paula, his three children, Ronald Nault and his wife, Joanne, Darlene Nebinger, and Michelle DeBenedetto and her husband, Thomas; his daughter-in-law, Lisa Nault; and six grandchildren, Michael, Chelsey, Joe, Christina, Gabrielle, and Aryanna. He also leaves Paula's children; Paul, Catherine and her husband Laurence, Christine and her husband Christopher and 4 grandchildren, Peter, Michael, Catherine and Jennifer, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended families. He is also survived by his aunt, Theresa (Lavigne) Pollander, his sister-in-law, Gloria (Franchi) Sanders; and his brother-in-law, John Franchi.
He was also predeceased by his son, George Nault; son-in-law, Curtis Monty Nebinger; and sisters, Mary Jane (Nault) Poirier and Louise (Nault) Todar.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, September 20th at Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, from 5 -7 p.m. and on Saturday, September 21st between 9 -10 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21st at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Brookfield. The family will greet friends at the conclusion of Mass. Cremation will take place in accordance with his wishes.
Memorial contributions in Roger's memory may be made to . Please visit www.brookfieldfuneralhome.com for additional personal information.
Published in News Times on Sept. 19, 2019
