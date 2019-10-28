The News-Times Obituaries
Roger Sibelius Obituary
Roger Sibelius
Roger Sibelius of Grand Junction, Colorado died unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 82. He was the son of Arthur and Lena (Jane) Sibelius and graduated from Darien High School. He lived in Danbury most of his life and enjoyed golfing at Richter Park and dining at Jim Barbarie's Restaurant. He also enjoyed socializing with friends and neighbors on Little John Lane.
He is survived by two sons, Brian (Lisa) Sibelius of Apollo Beach, FL, and Glen (Harmony) Sibelius of Bristol, CT, a granddaughter, Kristine (Dave) Novelly, a grandson, Justin Sibelius, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and two great-granddaughters. He is also survived by two brothers, Robert (Carol) Sibelius of Montrose, CO, and Eric (Ellen) Sibelius of Durango, CO and his former wife of 23 years, Helen Sibelius Obligado.
Roger's ashes will be spread at the Colorado mountains he loved.
Published in News Times on Oct. 29, 2019
