The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Fournier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Fournier


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roland Fournier Obituary
Roland R. Fournier
Roland R. Fournier, 96, of New Milford, CT went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1922 in Lawrence, MA to the late Henri and Eva Pomerleau Fournier. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Muffy and was father of Stephen. Roland served our country from 1943 to 1946 in the 31st field artillery battalion in the southern Philippines, earning several medals of honor. After retirement from the CT State Highway, Roland was caretaker for many homes on Candlewood Lake. He enjoyed traveling and cherished his independence. Lillis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Milford Food Bank.
Published in News Times on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lillis Funeral Home
Download Now