Roland R. Fournier, 96, of New Milford, CT went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1922 in Lawrence, MA to the late Henri and Eva Pomerleau Fournier. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Muffy and was father of Stephen. Roland served our country from 1943 to 1946 in the 31st field artillery battalion in the southern Philippines, earning several medals of honor. After retirement from the CT State Highway, Roland was caretaker for many homes on Candlewood Lake. He enjoyed traveling and cherished his independence. Lillis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Milford Food Bank.
Published in News Times on Feb. 17, 2019