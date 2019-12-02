|
|
Ronald Adams
Ronald John Adams of New Milford passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife Barbara, family and friends.
Ronald was born April 25,1948 in New York City to the late Margaret O'Rourke. He was raised by the late Ruth and John Adams.
He was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church and an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Morris Park Council #566. He was a proud union member of Iron Workers Local #40. One of his proudest jobs was being part of the construction of the World Trade Center. His saddest was being part of the rescue/recovery of WTC after 9/11, which contributed to his disease. He also had many happy and memorable years as Commissioner of Girls Softball for the New Milford Babe Ruth League.
In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by daughter Julie and husband Tom Del Core and their son Christopher, daughter Kelly and husband Vince Frazzini and their children Paolo, Sophia and Enzo, son John and wife Julie and their daughter Wednesday and daughter Barbara Adams. He is also survived by brothers, Tommy(Joan), Michael(Maria), Kevin(Therese) and John(Lynette) Burns; sisters Gertrude Burns and Beth(Craig) White; brother-in-law James Roth; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Margaret O'Rourke Burns, John Adams, Ruth and Fred Vyse and sisters Noreen Armstrong and Margaret Sturm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 26 Chestnutland Road, New Milford. Interment will follow at Center Cemetery, New Milford, CT.
Calling hours will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Contributions in Ron's memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of CT, 860 Howard Ave., New Haven, CT 06519 (rmhc-ctma.org).
Published in News Times on Dec. 3, 2019