Ronald C. Clinton

Jul 10, 1939 - Jul 10, 2019Ronald Carmen Clinton was born July 10, 1939 to Rockwell and Marie Clinton in Torrington, CT. Mr. Clinton died of natural causes surrounded by family and friends.

The Clinton family moved to New Milford where he attended local schools. In 1958, the family moved to Stony Hill, Bethel, CT, he graduated from Bethel High School. That same year, Mr. Clinton and his neighborhood buddy Frank Marcos enlisted in the US Navy. His best Navy pals were Frank Marcos, Harry Mackinnon, Morris Lacy, Kenneth Taylor and Greg Mishico. All five buddies served on destroyers in the same Atlantic fleet from Maine to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Blockade (1962), Bay of Pigs Invasion (1961). He is an Honorable member of the American Legion.

He received his Honorable Discharge in 1962 returning to the family home in Stony Hill, Bethel, CT. In 1965, Ron married the girl next door Pamela "Pam" Miguel. in 1965, Ron started working at the Kanthal Corporation in Bethel, CT and worked there until he retired in 1999.

He is survived by his wife Pam of 54 years, his daughter Candice M. Pion and her husband Robert and granddaughter Audrey, of Chaplin, CT. His sisters June Smith and her husband Kenneth of Trinity, NC; Judith Mishico of Powhatan, VA. Ronald was predeceased by his parents Rockwell and Marie Clinton. A brother who predeceased him Rockwell H. Clinton. Many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours are 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, CT. A military graveside service will be at 11:00am Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Peters Cemetery, Danbury, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the local American Legion Post and/or the Veterans of Foreign War. Published in News Times on July 14, 2019