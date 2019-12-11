|
Ronald J. Cococcia
Ronald J. Cococcia, 87, of Ridgefield, husband of Kathleen (Hill) Cococcia, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, with his wife and family by his side.
Ron was born on September 13, 1932 in Peekskill, New York, to Alberto and Annunziata Cococcia. He graduated from Peekskill High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Management Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY and his Master's Degree in Information Systems from Pace University in Westchester County, NY. He spent almost 40 years as an executive with IBM, and completed 36 years of military service, retiring from the Army at the rank of Colonel.
A 43 year Ridgefield resident, Ron was a former trustee and beloved member of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish and past president of the Italian American Mutual Aid Society. In 2006, Ron was inducted into the Peekskill High School Alumni Hall of Honor, a recognition which honors graduates who have demonstrated exemplary achievement and contributions in professional life, public life, and community service. In 2014, he and his wife received the St. Augustine Medal from the Diocese of Bridgeport for outstanding service to St. Elizabeth Seton Parish.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters Laura of New York, NY and Danielle (James) of George Town, Grand Cayman; sons Ron (Laura) of Springfield, NJ, Christopher of Ridgefield, CT and Brian of Norwalk, CT; sister Eleanor of Peekskill, NY; and grandchildren Kaden and Siena of George Town, Grand Cayman. He was predeceased by his brother Albert Cococcia, sister, Adeline (Cococcia) Ford and sister, Genevieve (Cococcia) Martini.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Friends will be received on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association - 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877, www.rvnahealth.org
Published in News Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019